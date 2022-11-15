Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $11.76

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $11.76 or 0.00070008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and $3.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00585271 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.97 or 0.30485835 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
