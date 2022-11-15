Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TNON opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

