TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.61

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

TeraGo Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TeraGo

TeraGo Company Profile

In other news, insider Cymbria Corporation acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,618,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

