TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.61

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.
TeraGo Stock Down 8.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at TeraGo
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Featured Stories
