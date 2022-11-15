Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $200.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.88 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 160.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.