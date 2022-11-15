Tezos Market Cap Tops $944.89 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $944.89 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,747,403 coins and its circulating supply is 916,289,104 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

