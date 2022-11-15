Tezos Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00006073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $942.89 million and $17.66 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008341 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,809,439 coins and its circulating supply is 916,375,777 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

