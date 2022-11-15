The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 366,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $331.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

