The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt Buys 9,765 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,519.05 ($8,835.55).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON ART opened at GBX 76.45 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.90 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

About Artisanal Spirits

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.