The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt Buys 9,765 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,519.05 ($8,835.55).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON ART opened at GBX 76.45 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.90 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.12.
About Artisanal Spirits
Read More
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.