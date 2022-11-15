The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

