The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 211,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,362. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

