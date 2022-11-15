The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.