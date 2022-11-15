The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,039,048. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

