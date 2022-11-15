The Goldman Sachs Group Trims LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price to $8.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.
LFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 4,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
