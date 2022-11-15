The Goldman Sachs Group Trims LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price to $8.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 4,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,503 shares of company stock worth $2,075,888. 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

