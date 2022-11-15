The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of analysts have commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $308.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $62,846.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock worth $204,227. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honest by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 93.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 32.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.