The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 53,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

