The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $123.21. 225,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

