The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %
PGR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $123.21. 225,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
