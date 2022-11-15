The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
The RMR Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The RMR Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,744. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49.
The RMR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The RMR Group (RMR)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.