The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,744. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

