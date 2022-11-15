The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. 408,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.