The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. 62,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,899. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

