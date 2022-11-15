The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 793,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

