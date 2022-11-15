The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,869,650 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

