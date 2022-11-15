TheStreet Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to C+

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $287.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.