TheStreet Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMK opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.