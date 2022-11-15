TheStreet Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
NYSE AMK opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
