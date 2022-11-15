Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 666 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. 261,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

