Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$145.25 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20. In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,515 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,917.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

