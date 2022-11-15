Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.75 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

LCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:LCFS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The firm has a market cap of C$405.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.74. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$15.34.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

Further Reading

