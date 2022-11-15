Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCFS. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$22.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE LCFS opened at C$11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.44 million and a P/E ratio of 56.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.74. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

