Tigress Financial Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $202.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. 115,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

