Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

