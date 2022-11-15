Tokocrypto Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $100.52 million and $552,390.32 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

