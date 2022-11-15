Torah Network (VP) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Torah Network (VP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.42 or 0.00056162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $62.54 million and approximately $208,782.47 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 9.65634938 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $436,932.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

