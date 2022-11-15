TORM plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TORM Price Performance

TRMD opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of -211.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the second quarter worth about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $4,924,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 712.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

