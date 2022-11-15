TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 3,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 965,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

TPI Composites Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

