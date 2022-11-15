TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.76

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 10526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $164,962.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,459,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $32,451.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,570 shares of company stock worth $4,191,915 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

