Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $29.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 14.8 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 1,902,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,973. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of -0.12. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,814 shares in the company, valued at $32,622,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,814 shares in the company, valued at $32,622,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,414 shares of company stock worth $5,370,988. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

