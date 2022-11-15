Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSE. Barclays upped their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NYSE TSE traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 604,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,983. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $887.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Trinseo by 107.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

