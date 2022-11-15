Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 27,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

