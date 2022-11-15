Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.
Insider Transactions at Tronox
In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSE TROX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 27,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $25.95.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
