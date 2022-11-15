Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE TROX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 27,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

