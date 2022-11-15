Truefg LLC Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 11.7% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

