Truefg LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VUG stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

