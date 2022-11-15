Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.