Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 23 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,513.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,548.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,464.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

