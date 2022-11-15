Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

