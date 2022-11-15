Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $237,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.41 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

