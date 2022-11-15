Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

