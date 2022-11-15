Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,162,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 176.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.