Trust Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $70.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

