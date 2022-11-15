Trust Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

