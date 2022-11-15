Trust Asset Management LLC Has $529,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

MRNA opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,661,772.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,731,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

