Trust Asset Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

