Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average is $241.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.58.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

